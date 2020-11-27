Small businesses urge consumers to ‘think local first’ ahead of holiday shopping season

U and I Deco is located in Stamford. U and I Deco is located in Stamford. Photo: Courtesy Of U And I Deco / Contributed Photo Photo: Courtesy Of U And I Deco / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Small businesses urge consumers to ‘think local first’ ahead of holiday shopping season 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

Small businesses are the backbone of communities. Next to schools, having a vibrant business area or downtown is one of the key things people look for when buying a home. Small businesses face all the normal challenges of running a business in a competitive economy, all the while going against the big box stores and online megasellers. That said, small businesses are often the first ones to step up and support their towns, from sponsoring Little League teams to donating boxes of pasta for the Cub Scouts spaghetti dinner and much more. With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the typical holiday shopping season, small businesses need support from the communities they’ve been serving.

“This year more than ever we are encouraging our residents to ‘Think Local First’ when doing their holiday shopping,” said Laura S. Budd, executive director, New Canaan Chamber of Commerce. “New Canaan’s local stores and restaurants have had a tough year but they have pivoted and persevered. These businesses have supported New Canaanites for years donating to a wide variety of causes and stepping up when needed. Now it is our turn; when making our lists, we need to check them twice, to make sure we are buying from some of these unique and special stores.”

Given the extreme challenges of running a small business and with the annual Small Business Saturday movement taking place this weekend on Nov. 28, let’s look at a few of the small businesses that make Fairfield County home.

Attitude Dance & Active Wear in Norwalk, a full service dance shop, noted the challenges it has faced this year in a recent post on its Instagram feed. “The holiday shopping season is upon us, and your local businesses need YOU! This year it’s more important than ever! Small businesses have been hit hard. Not only does shopping small/local give your local economy a boost, but you’re more likely to find thoughtfully and carefully curated gifts for your loved ones!⁠”

Pet Pantry Warehouse traces its roots to 1945 when two US servicemen bonded over a wartime pet adoption and later went into the pet supply business. The business’ tradition of serving continues to this day and is at the core of its seven locations with four in Connecticut and three in New York. “What really sets us apart is we are a family-owned, community-based business, we pride ourselves on being a local hero,” said Adam Jacobson, executive vice president. “We feel it is our obligation to be good corporate citizens in the communities we operate in and we put tremendous time and resources to raising money for local non-profits.”

Over the years, they have raised hundreds of thousands through fundraising campaigns and even this year while live fundraising events were paused, it is on pace to raise over $75,000 for its local non-profits. In lieu of live events, it created a Pet Pantry Pack it sells to raise money. “This is truly what we perceive as our difference in the marketplace, we can’t compete with Amazon or Chewy but we can be the throwback retailer where we are the destination for people to come to get educated, to really learn about animal wellness and also for us to work within our community to help meet their needs,” he said.

U and I Deco in Stamford, a custom frame shop offering art restoration services, says no project is too small. “It is our unique combination of experience, diverse areas of expertise, and artistry that sets us apart,” said owner Ana Maria Bars. “We think it is so important for customers to shop locally because it enhances the local economy. We as small businesses carry unique products and services that you won’t find anywhere else. We also support creativity, selling and displaying art from local artists.”

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity’s Danbury Restore location may not be what comes to mind as a typical small business but as a non-profit, proceeds benefit the local community while buyers get good deals on home furnishings, much of it new or gently used. “Restore is an important part of the greater Danbury community because we accept donations of gently used home products, furniture, and building material and perform ‘magic’,” said executive director Fran Normann. “We turn these one-of-a-kind items into a revenue stream that helps us build workforce housing in the region. Our products are at every price point from below cost windows and doors to high-end sofas and chairs.”

Independently owned, Town Center Toys in Wilton focuses on offering a variety of specialty toys for ages 0-12 and will soon extend its hours for the holiday season. Like many other small businesses, it works with customers’ comfort level to offer curbside pickup, online shopping, personalized shopping and even private shopping events upon request. “In terms of how we compete, we offer competitive pricing and a selection that shoppers may not find in some of the discount or big box stores,” said owner Jen Fila. “We also strive to offer an enjoyable experience for adults and children alike that big box or online doesn’t provide. The traditional toy store environment, exceptional customer service, unique selection and local feel should hopefully bring shoppers to our downtown versus choosing to shop online or at a big box store.”

Several area business organizations are working extra hard this holiday season to support their business members. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Fairfield, recently announced a new initiative, the Fairfield Community e-gift card program exclusive to Fairfield businesses. This is the first digital gift card program redeemable at Fairfield’s participating restaurants, retailers and service providers, all in town. “During these difficult times, and now more than ever, the objective is to keep spending local, and ramp up our continued support of the Fairfield business community,” said Beverly Balaz, president of the Chamber. “And not only during the upcoming 2020 holiday season, but beyond!”

Andrea Valluzzo is a freelance writer.