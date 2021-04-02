Shir Shalom in Ridgefield hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day

Contributed photo

Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, located in Ridgefield, will host its annual Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Observance online with congregants from the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County, beginning April 7, at 7:30 p.m. On April 8, at 7 p.m., Shir Shalom will join with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (351 Main St., Ridgefield) for an interfaith ceremony.

The observance marks the anniversary of concentration camps being liberated at the close of World War II. Yom HaShoah, which is Hebrew for “Remembrance Day for the Holocaust and Heroism,” pays homage with a memorial candle lighting to the 11 million people of various faiths who were killed under the Nazi regime. The solemn commemoration takes place all over the world, and has been observed as a national holiday in Israel since 1951.