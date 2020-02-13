Share the love this Valentine’s weekend with chicken scallopini

Chicken Scallopini is a flavorful and easy dish to wow your valentine with. Chicken Scallopini is a flavorful and easy dish to wow your valentine with. Photo: TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Share the love this Valentine’s weekend with chicken scallopini 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Wow your valentine this weekend with this savory Chicken Scallopini recipe that’s sure to impress. They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but let’s be real everyone has to eat and they’re definitely going to want to eat this chicken, lovingly made in a mushroom wine sauce.

What’s great about this sauce is that it’s not too heavy, the splash of fresh squeezed lemon juice adds a sharp tangy flavor without becoming too acidic. The recipe also calls for white wine, which is convenient as it gives cooks the perfect excuse to uncork a lovely bottle of white wine (for this recipe, I used a bottle of Pinot Grigio), which can then be paired with the meal.

To round out the meal, cooks might want to prepare roasted asparagus to accompany this chicken dish (asparagus and mushrooms tend to go well together) or even a pile of angel hair pasta to make it a heartier meal.

Make this chicken for your date night or share the love with your friends and family, either way you’re sure to impress and maybe a few “be mine” valentine requests.

Chicken Scallopini

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Flour

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

4 tbsp. butter

8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup white wine

1/3 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup heavy cream

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Place flour in a shallow bowl or plate. Pat chicken dry and halve each breast horizontally to yield two thin pieces if the pieces are too thick. Season each piece with salt and pepper, then dip each piece in flour, shake off excess flour before placing in skillet.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken and cook until deeply golden. Remove from the pan and put the chicken to the side.

In the same skillet, add the butter, onion, and mushrooms and cook until golden. Then add the garlic, stir for one minute before adding the wine, broth and lemon juice. Season the sauce with salt and pepper then let simmer until it begins to thicken. If the sauce looks too runny, add a tablespoon of flour to the mixture. Stir in the cream and place the cooked chicken back in the pan. Spoon the sauce over the chicken to coat it and garnish with parsley before serving. The total cook time takes just over 30 minutes.