Shake up the old dessert routine with milkshakes

Milkshakes are a fun and customizable treat. Milkshakes are a fun and customizable treat. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Shake up the old dessert routine with milkshakes 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Well, I don’t know if these milkshakes will bring all the boys to the yard given that we’re still practicing social distancing, but they sure are tasty. For the record, Kelis’s song “Milkshake” came out in 2004 and it is still a bop, folks.

With the temperatures climbing along with my heightened sense of cabin fever, I decided to get a little creative with my blender and “shake up” my ice cream routine with some fun milkshakes. In the last few years, ice cream parlors have tried to keep up with the trend to make crazy or funky milkshakes that feature out-of-the-box flavors or wild toppings (like slices of cake or doughnuts perched on top of freak shakes). Since I’m home and in need of something to do, I decided to make a couple of fun milkshakes to break up the monotony of the quarantine life.

Peanut butter chocolate shake

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 generous tablespoon of peanut butter

¼ cup milk

A handful of chopped up peanut butter cups

Make a frosty treat inspired by the beautiful union between chocolate and peanut butter. Blend all of the ingredients together, top with additional peanut butter cup pieces and whip cream. For those who want a bit more chocolate in the shake, swap out the vanilla ice cream for chocolate or add chocolate syrup to the mix.

Caramel pretzel milkshake

4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Handful of pretzels

¼ cup milk

3 teaspoons caramel sauce

Salt and caramel are such a lovely flavor. Blend all of the ingredients together. Before pouring the shake in the glass, skirt caramel sauce down the sides of the glass for a little extra sweetness. Once the shake is in the class, top with whip cream and a pretzel.

Malted milkshake

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

¼ cup crushed Whoppers/malted milk balls

¼ cup milk

Squirt of chocolate syrup (optional)

Back in the day, malted milkshakes were all the rage and they often offer the same nostalgic feel of a drive-in movie theater or diners with a jukebox. Crush the Whoppers in a blender first. Then add the remaining ingredients and blend. Top the shake with whip cream and a whole Whopper.

Get creative with your milkshakes, add different ice cream flavors, throw in candy or nuts to give them a bit more life. Toss in cookies or graham crackers, even marshmellows for a fun take on a summer classic. If you have a creative milkshake idea, share it with us! You can contact the editor at tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com.