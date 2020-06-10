Seven Angels Theatre recognizes local students with Halo Award nominees

Semina De Laurentis, artistic director of Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury prepares for the annual Halo Awards. Semina De Laurentis, artistic director of Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury prepares for the annual Halo Awards. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Seven Angels Theatre recognizes local students with Halo Award nominees 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Usually every May, Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury presents a Hollywood-style awards night for outstanding High School Theater participants. Like everything else via COVID-19, this year the Halo Awards will happen a little later and virtually. The awards honor high school students with achievements in all aspects of theater. Awards are given in numerous categories. So instead of dressing in gorgeous dresses and gowns and tuxedos, this year nominees will be watching the presentation on three nights on YouTube! That means that they can be in their sweat suits or pajamas. It really doesn’t matter what the high schoolers are wearing, except for smiles which they all should be wearing just for being nominated. The three dates are June 23, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m.

Many of our talented local students are up for awards. With 81 schools participating, there are too many nominees to list them all. However, here is a sampling of some of the local nominees. Good luck to one and all.

On Tuesday, June 23, the winners will be announced from some of the following nominees. Please note that only local nominees are listed here but that there are other nominees in all of these categories as well.

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a play: Wilton High School’s Evan Charney and Stratford High School’s Ronan Johnston have been nominated along with others from various high schools.

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a play: Wilton High School’s Lily Mikita and Stratford High School’s Katelyn Ferrari among others.

Best Comic Male Performance in a play: Weston High School’s Will Berger.

Best Hair and/or Make Design and/or Execution: Weston High School’s Laura Lakra and Kate Anderson.

Best Scenic Design and/or Execution: Weston High School’s set crew.

Best Stage Management: Darien High School’s Skyler Bennett, Thomas Kiernan and Aidan McDonnell.

Best Original Program Cover Design or Artwork: Darien High School’s Charlotte Maher.

Best Incidental or Original Music in a Play: Darien High School’s Sophie Gilbert and John Raskopf.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play: Oxford High School’s Joey Hines and Stratford High School’s Nick Nunez.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play: Wilton High School’s Sara Bates and Oxford High School’s Madeline Haefele.

Best Performance by a Couple or Dynamic Duo in a Play: Weston High School’s Remy Young and Jonathan Eiler and Wilton High School’s Lily Mikita and Evan Charney.

Best Performance by a Cast in an Ensemble Production: Weston High School.

Best Male Standout Performance in an Ensemble Production: Weston High School’s Vahn Kessler and Darien High School’s Jackson Wood.

Best Female Standout Performance in an Ensemble Production: Weston High School’s Erin Dillon.

Fearless Award: Darien High School’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: Stratford High School’s Tyler Tripodi and Oxford High School’s Tyler Ball.

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Stratford High School’s Stephanie Iodice.

Best Contemporary Play: Weston High School for “Rumors” and Darien High School for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Please note that next week some of the nominees from the June 24 and 25 dates will be posted.