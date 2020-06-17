Seven Angels Theatre recognizes additional students with Halo Award nominees

Semina De Laurentis, artistic director of Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury prepares for the annual Halo Awards. Semina De Laurentis, artistic director of Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury prepares for the annual Halo Awards. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Seven Angels Theatre recognizes additional students with Halo Award nominees 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Because of COVID-19, this year the 17th Annual Halo High School Theatre Awards will be seen for three nights on YouTube as a virtual event. Each night at 7, awards will be presented to a different group of schools. Plus, everyone can watch from the comfort of his or her own home. The awards honor high school students’ achievements in all aspects of theater.

Awards are given in numerous categories including: Best Actor andActress in a Musical/Play, Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Musical/Play, Best Performance by the Cast in an Ensemble Production, Best Comic Actor and Actress in a Musical/Play, Best Student Choreographer, plus categories for lighting, design, stage management, special effects, and many more.

This year over 81 high schools from across the state of Connecticut will be participating. The dates for announcing the winners are June 23, 24, and 25.

With 81 schools participating and more than 40 categories, the local nominees for the Tuesday group were listed last week. Again, there are too many nominees to list them all for this week. However, here is a sampling of some of them. Good luck to one and all.

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: Pomperaug High School’s Christian Winter and Ridgefield High School’s Owen Gaydos.

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Pomperaug High School’s Taylor Dembski.

Best Comic Male Performance in a Production: Ridgefield High School’s Tyler Munson, Fairfield College Preparatory School’s Tomas Lignore and Seymour High School’s Jonathan David.

Best Comic Female Performance in a Production: Seymour High School’s Natalie Jones.

Best Specialty Ensemble: Pomperaug High School’s: Ella Storey, Taylor Dembski and Kylie Healey.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play: Ridgefield High School’s Liam Huff.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical: Pomperaug High School’s Jimmy Hunter.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical: Pomperaug High School’s Amelia Rosen.

Best Performance by a Couple or Dynamic Duo in a Play: Ridgefield High School’s Liam Huff and Tyler Munson and Pomperaug High School’s Amelia Rosen and Audrey Finn.

Best Performance by a Couple or Dynamic Duo in a Musical: Pomperaug High School’s Amelia Rosen and Jimmy Hunter and Ridgefield High School’s Callie Amill and Harrison Cluney.

Best Classical Play: Ridgefield High School’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) and Fairfield College Preparatory School’s The Birds.

Best Contemporary Play: New Canaan Clue High School’s Clue and Pomperaug High School’s Almost, Maine.

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Contemporary Musical: Pomperaug High School’s Ella Storey and Ridgefield High School’s Sophia Smith.

Best Orchestra: Pomperaug High School’s Orchestra for Mamma Mia! and Ridgefield High School’s Orchestra for Legally Blonde.

Best Male Standout Performance in an Ensemble Production: New Canaan High School’s Ben Dooley, Pomperaug High School’s Ben Dressel, Fairfield College Preparatory School’s John Godino and Seymour High School’s Arber Muca.

Best Scenic Design and/or Execution: New Canaan High School’s Alessio Pantaleo, John Taylor and Ian Rocha.

Best Props Design and/or Management: Ridgefield High School’s Liam Huff, Kyra Linekin, Motria Holian, Emma Joyce, Liliana Matte, Henry Regnery and Charlie Ward, New Canaan High School’s Lucy Lee and Charlotte Jensen and Pomperaug High School’s Katana Ferguson-Smith.