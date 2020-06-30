Seven Angels Theatre announced the 2020 Halo winners

After three days of nominations for the annual Halo Awards, the winners have been announced. Included here are winners from the Hearst readership areas. Also please note that the encore performances of the Halos will be available on YouTube and links will be provided on Seven Angels Theatre Facebook and website. As a frequent presenter at these awards when they are held at the majestic Palace Theater in Waterbury, I always stress that these awards are so important because they represent the future of theater. Congratulations to the winners who had a great deal of competition. Bravo!

Award winners from the June 23 nominees:

Best Performance by a featured actress in a play: Wilton High School: Lily Mikita as Essie in “You Can’t Take It With You” tied with Stratford High School’s Katelyn Ferrari as Ela Delahay in “Charley’s Aunt.”

Best Comic Female Performance in a play: St. Luke’s School’s Alexandra Vogel as Roberta Russert in “Admissions.”

Best sound design and/or execution: Darien High School’s Natalie Vasileff for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Best running crew: St. Luke’s School’s Run Crew for “Admissions.”

Best stage management: Darien High School’s Skyler Bennett (PSM), Thomas Kiernan (SM), Aidan McDonnell (ASM) for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” tied with Old Saybrook High School.

Best Performance by a supporting actor in a play: Oxford High School’s Joey Hines as Ellard Simms in “The Foreigner.”

Best Performance by a supporting actress in a play: Oxford High School’s Madeline Haefele as Betty Meeks in “The Foreigner.”

Best Performance by a couple or dynamic duo in a play: Weston High School’s Remy Young and Jonathan Eiler as Cookie and Ernie Cusack in Rumors tied with Guilford High School.

Best Performance by a cast in an ensemble production: Weston High School’s “Rumors.”

Best Male Standout performance in an ensemble production: Darien High School’s Jackson Wood as Christopher Boone in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” tied with Old Saybrook High School.

Best Performance by a leading actor in a play: St. Luke’s School’s Henry Jodka as Charlie Luther Mason in “Admissions” and Stratford High School’s Tyler Tripodi as Lord Fancourt Babberly in “Charley’s Aunt.”

Award winners from the June 24 nominees:

Best Hair and/or makeup design and/or execution: New Canaan High School’s Devin Findlay and Dustin Valenti for “Clue.”

Best Orchestra: Ridgefield High School’s Orchestra for “Legally Blonde.”

Best Specialty Ensemble: Pomperaug High School’s Ella Storey, Taylor Dembski and Kylie Healey as Donna, Tanya & Rosie in “Mamma Mia!”

Best Performance by a couple or dynamic duo in a play: Ridgefield High School’s Liam Huff and Tyler Munson as the Costazuela Brothers in “The Odd Couple.”

Best Performance by a cast in an ensemble production: New Canaan High School’s “Clue.”

Best Male Standout Performance in an ensemble production: New Canaan High School’s Ben Dooley as Mr. Green in “Clue.”

Fearless Award: Fairfield College Preparatory School’s “The Birds.”

Best Contemporary Play: Pomperaug High School’s “Almost, Maine.”

Special Awards/Recognition for student directors: Pomperaug High School’s Isabella Story and Jake Nicolari for “Almost, Maine.”