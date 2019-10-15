Scavenger hunts, haunted walks and more head to Fairfield County

Ghost Night is on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Kids ages 8-12 will go on a candlelight walk and be told stories. Registration required. Tickets are $15-$50. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

A Haunting at Mill Hill, Oct. 18 and 25, 7:30 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 19 and 26, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 E. Wall St., Norwalk. Net proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society's education and cultural programs.Tickets: $15-$20. Info: millhillhaunt.com, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, starts Oct. 18. Get a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt form at wiltonct.org. Look for items on select scarecrows around Wilton Center, and record findings on the form. Drop off completed form in the designated box at Lang’s Pharmacy, 28 Center St.; Wilton Children’s Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., or Wilton True Value Hardware, 21 River Rd., by 3 pm on Oct. 25. Prize drawing, Oct. 26, at the gazebo on the Town Green at the start of the Pumpkin Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Macricostas Experience event, Oct. 18, 3 p.m., WCSU, 181 White St., Danbury. Creation of tie-dye T-shirts, fresh apple cider using a hand cranked cider press, and open house at Higgins Hall. Info: wcsu.edu/.

Aquarium Yoga, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Mantra Yoga & Aerial Arts in Stamford will lead this all-levels class. Cost: $22-$25. Registration/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, maritimeaquarium.org.

Fairfield Woods Branch Library 50th celebration, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m., 1147 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Hungry Caterpillar story time, book sale, photo booth and button making, dedication with First Selectman Michael Tetreau, tech sandbox demos, maker cart demos, zumba class. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Guided Hike: Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m., 388-398 Newtown Turnpike, Weston. Led by Aspetuck Land Trust trail steward David Dunlop. Rain will cancel hike. Parking info/RSVP: aspetucklandtrust.org/.

Halloween Farm Festival, Oct, 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. Free.

Innovation Day, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Festival of making, creating and demonstrating. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Ghost Night, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. For kids 8-12. Candlelight walk and stories through the 1740 Betts House and the 1772 Fitch House. Registration required. Cost: $15-$50. Reservations/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. run; 11 a.m. walk, Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point), 7 Tods Driftway, Old Greenwich. Supports Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families. Cost: $20-$40. Registration/Info: abilis.us/walkrun.

Guided Hike: Le Gallienne Bird Sanctuary, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m., Georgetown Rd. to Hillside to September Lane, Weston. Led by Ted Lockwood, experienced plantsman and trail steward. Parking info/RSVP: aspetucklandtrust.org/.

Fall Restaurant Week, Oct. 21-27, all restaurants and eateries in Wilton, Georgetown and surrounding area are invited to participate by featuring special culinary selections, one-week-only pricing, prix fixe menus and coupons to encourage diners. Info: 203-762-0567, wiltonchamber.com, info@wiltonchamber.com.

World Origami Days Kickoff, Oct. 24, 10 a.m., WCSU’s Higgins Hall lobby, 181 White St., Danbury. Students can learn to fold a single pixel and enjoy light refreshments. Info: wcsu.edu/.

Friends of the Norwalk Public Library Fall Book Sale, Oct. 26-29, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkpl.org/.

Halloween Family Fest, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-noon, DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Crafts, treats, storytelling, sing-alongs and drop-in dance classes; costumes encouraged. Info: 203-655-8683, darienarts.org.

Guided Hike: Lucius Pond Ordway-Devil’s Den, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m., 33 Pent Rd., Weston. Three to 4 mile hike with staff of The Nature Conservancy. Registration required by Oct. 24. Registration/Info: nature.org/devilsden.

Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival, Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich. Admission: $6. Info: StamfordMineralSociety.org.

Historic Walk and Re-enactment: Spirits of the Past at historic Sharp Hill Cemetery, Nov. 2, 11-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Led by Wilton Historian Bob Russell. Suggested donation: $10. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Day of Recovery and Wellness, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. The wellness fair will feature recovery programs, live music, film screenings, AA and Al- Anon meetings and food trucks. Info: dayofrecovery.org.

Wilton Historical Society’s 34th annual American Artisan Show, Preview Party, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m.; Show, Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 224 Danbury Rd./Rt. 7, Wilton. American artisans from across the country showing contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Info: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. We’re Back Party, Nov. 29, noon-6 p.m. Photos with Santa packages begin at $29.99. Info: greenwichreindeerfestival.com/.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.