Scavenger hunts, a 5K and more in Fairfield County

Sip and Paint Van Gogh Sunflowers Ladies Night Out, March 12, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, Visual Arts Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $45. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Darien Youth Commission’s Town-wide Scavenger Hunt: Darien Dash, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Open to all; requires a vehicle and driver to travel about town. Fee: $25/vehicle. Registration required: darienct.gov/yc.

Shamrock Stroll 5K, March 15, 10-11 a.m., Harbor Point, 1 Harbor Point Road, Stamford. Bib pick up, March 13, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. or March 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Activity Gym Fitness Center, 150 Washington Blvd., Stamford. In person registration day of event, 9 a.m., Point Café, 2200 Atlantic St. Stamford. Info/Registration: eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-harbor-point-shamrock-stroll-5k-runwalk-tickets-91151654051.

Super Third Saturdays, March 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St, Ridgefield. Food, activities in nature, relaxation and special performances including two by artists currently exhibiting in Weather Report. Free. Info: aldrichart.org/calendar.

Ukrainian Egg Decorating Workshop, March 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, Visual Arts Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Cost: $95. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Comedy Workshop, Wednesdays, through April 22, 6:30-9 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Cost: $350. Stand Up Comedy Graduation Showcase April 27, 8 p.m. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.