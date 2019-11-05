Scavanger hunts, holiday markets and more head to Fairfield County

Holiday Shopping Night, Nov. 7, 4:30-8 p.m., The Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. After-hours holiday shopping at the museum store; free wine and cheese. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Wilton Historical Society’s 34th annual American Artisan Show, Preview Party, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m.; Show, Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 224 Danbury Rd./Rt. 7, Wilton. American artisans from across the country showing contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Info: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale, Nov. 9-Dec. 31, BCC’s Gallery Shop located at 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Preview party: Nov. 8, 5-8 p.m. Shop Local Saturday sale: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org/.

75th Anniversary of D-Day Remembrance, Nov. 10, 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free. Info: 203-255-0454.

Veterans Day Family Scavenger Hunt, Nov. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/.

The Center for Family Justice’s Speaking with Men Breakfast, Nov. 15, 7:30 a.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Featuring activist/documentarian Byron Hurt. Tickets: $50. Proceeds will benefit CFJ, which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Info: 203-334-6154, ext. 135, CenterforFamilyJustice.org.

Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. We’re Back Party, Nov. 29, noon-6 p.m. Photos with Santa packages begin at $29.99. Info: greenwichreindeerfestival.com/.

Abilis Gardens & Gifts Holiday Sip & Shop Art Show, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Abilis Gardens & Gifts, 50 Glenville St., Greenwich. Art show features paintings and digital art created by adults who are supported by Abilis. Info: abilis.us/calendar.

Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. (Camp Hip Hop); Dec. 7, 7-11 p.m. (Casino Under the Stars); Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. (Nutcracker Sweet Tea), Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Benefits Camp HOPE America-Connecticut and The Center for Family Justice. Tickets: $5-$10. Info: FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance, Santa Claus, and holiday displays. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799.

Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Snow date: Dec. 15. Tables: $20-$40. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Ct., Milford, CT 06460. Info: 203-605-7600.