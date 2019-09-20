Saving Private Ryan, Jaws, The Devil Wears Prada and more

Julie Andrews, Tom Hanks and Gregory Peck are a few of the stars with movies filling this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Sept. 20

Ice Station Zebra (1968): Rock Hudson leads an all-star cast on a submarine journey to the North Pole to rescue a weather station staff. 5:15 p.m., TCM.

Hidden Figures (2016): Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency in this true story. 8 p.m., FX.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): The creative animators at the Disney studies create a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans. 9 p.m., Frefm.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Saving Private Ryan (1998): Tom Hanks - soon to appear on the big screen as Mr. Rogers - resonates as a citizen soldier trying his best in World War II. 2 p.m., BBC.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962): Gregory Peck won an Oscar for making us believe in the goodness of a man called Atticus Finch in a small town facing racial strife. 5:45 p.m., TCM.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): Matthew Broderick makes us want to be his best friend as a senior in high school who discovers how fun life can be. 7 p.m., CMT.

Gladiator (2000): Russell Crowe won an Oscar for recreating the heroism of the Roman Empire screen epics of the early 1960s. 7 p.m., IFC.

Sunday, Sept. 22

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): Meryl Streep teaches a master class in how to make sure every eye in the audience watches every move she makes. 2 p.m., E!

Jaws (1975): Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss wish they had a bigger boat in this Steven Spielberg classic about a great white shark. 3 p.m., BBC.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993): Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan touch our hearts as people destined to discover love in this Nore Ephron comedy. 6 p.m., TCM.

The Princess Diaries (2001): Julie Andrews reminds us why she has been a grand start of the movies for more than 50 years playing, of course, a queen. 7:30 p.m., CMT.