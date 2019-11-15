Sarah Shook & the Disarmers brings hybrid sound to Ridgefield

Sarah Shook started writing songs as a youngster and enjoyed playing them, though she never sought the limelight. She liked that people enjoyed her music, but wasn’t looking to make a career out of it.

Although her early work could be classified as country, by the time she started releasing records as part of Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, the music was described more as “honky-tonk punk” and her distinctive voice and songwriting prowess made the band’s 2017 debut, “Sidealong,” a huge hit.

Along with guitarist Eric Peterson, Aaron Oliva on upright bass, Kevin McClain on drums and Phil Sullivan on pedal steel, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers come to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov. 19.

Keith Loria: What can those headed out to Ridgefield Playhouse on the Nov. 19 expect from your set?

Sarah Shook: We put on a pretty good show, there’s a lot of cool chemistry between our pedal skill player and lead guitarist, which is one of my favorite things about our set. It’s a fun, high-energy show.

KL: How did your band come about?

SS: I have been writing songs since I was about 9, but didn’t really start playing shows until I was in my early twenties. I started playing solo shows but it wasn’t something I was interested in doing for a career, but more a way for me to exercise my demons and get a little bit of catharsis. I formed my first band in 2010 and my lead guitarist Eric has been with me since that time. When that band broke up, we decided to stick together and get a new band together.

KL: What were your expectations from the band? Were you looking to hit it big?

SS: No. I treated the band the way I did my first band, just something that was fun to do, and be an excuse to go out to bars and play some tunes, see friends and meet new people. I’m pretty anti-fame and celebrity culture.

KL: What changed? When did you decide to get more serious?

SS: Eric sent me a message one day asking what our long-term goals were since we didn’t have a record out and didn’t have merch, and that was a huge surprise to me. I didn’t know he wanted to push it further. So, I got my ducks in a row, booked some studio time and we recorded our first album. That led to us signing with Bloodshot Records out of Chicago and being on tour 150 days a year.

KL: So, what did it mean to you to finally get that record out?

SS: It certainly felt like an accomplishment. I was really happy with the record and I still am, though I think we’ve come a long way since then. The band has become so much tighter both musically and as people and I think that makes a big difference.

KL: Any plans for some new music? What can we expect in 2020?

SS: After this two-week tour in November, we’re going to take most of December, January and February off from touring to rehearse and record the next album. We track everything live, which is more unique these days. That means if one person messes up, we have to record the whole thing from the beginning again. It’s a high-pressure environment and I love that.

KL: How has your songwriting process changed over the years?

SS: It’s proven to be more difficult to write on the road, because I’m constantly surrounded by five chattering dudes and I like to write alone. I’ve had to adapt. Before I would sit down and write an entire song from start to finish and then bring it to the band, collaboratively working out the arrangements. Now, I’m writing more in patches, scribbling a verse here and there and going back to it. Lately, I’ve been making a lot of demos on Garage Band because it works well with being on tour.

KL: Where do you see yourself in three-five years? Do you set goals that you try to obtain?

SS: The band will hopefully have two more records out. I’ve been getting interested in more of the recording aspect of the industry, so long-term, I think I’d be interested in getting more into a producer role.