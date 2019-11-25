Santa visits, storytime, Peter Pan and more for kids in Fairfield County

Photos with Santa, Toy Drive, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2 firehouse, 5400 Main St., Trumbull. Bring an unwrapped toy and a canned good to be donated to Trumbull Social Services. Take a picture with Santa. Info: longhillfd.com/.

Downtown Cabaret Storytime: Rudolph!, Dec. 6, 4:30-5 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Meet actors in costumes performing a song from the holiday favorite and reading the Rudolph story. Info: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Santa Visits RAC, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Photo ops and treats for all. Kids Holiday Workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance registration. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Peter Pan, Dec. 8, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Drawing BIG: Family Workshop with Jennifer Reid, Jan. 12, 1-4 p.m., Silvermine School of Art, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Cost: $65-$125. Info/Registration: 203-966-6668.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.