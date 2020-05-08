Sally Field and Whoopie Goldberg hit cable screens this weekend

Sally Field, Whoopi Goldberg and Sandra Bullock star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, May 8

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): How does a man, who claims he did not commit a crime, deal with the realities of life in prison? Tim Robbins stars. 7 p.m. AMC (and 2:30 p.m. Saturday).

Monster-in-Law (2005): What if a mother, who knows best, tries to stand in the way of her son’s decisions about romance? Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez star. 8 p.m. POP (and 12:30 p.m. Saturday).

Saturday, May 9

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy? Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. CMT.

The Blind Side (2009): What if a caring family - led by a strong-willed mother - offers their home to a homeless young man? Sandra Bullock won an Oscar. 8:40 p.m. Frefm (and 5:30 p.m. Sunday).

Sunday, May 10

The Color Purple (1985): What if a woman decides to begin a journey to self-discovery? Whoopi Goldberg received an Oscar nomination for this adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel. 11:30 a.m. BET.

Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this big screen adaptation of the television show. 1 p.m. AMC.

The Birds (1963): What if a mysterious woman becomes the target of birds with anger issues? Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor star in this classic thriller from Alfred Hitchcock. 1 p.m. BBC

Psycho (1960): What if a complex man, who runs a rundown motel, withholds information about a woman’s sudden disappearance? Anthony Perkins stars in an Alfred Hitchcock classic. 4 p.m. BBC.

Mommie Dearest (1981): What if a legendary movie star - the one and only Joan Crawford - finds dealing with children more challenging than connecting with fans? Faye Dunaway stars. 3 and 6 p.m. IFC.

Baby Boom (1987): What if an ambitious business woman finds herself less interested in her work once she begins to take care of a baby? Diane Keaton stars. 6 p.m. TCM.

Forrest Gump (1994): What if a simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge? Tom Hanks won an Oscar. 8 p.m. CBS.