Rocky Horror, concerts, Halloween events and more happening in Fairfield County

The Metropolitan Opera's Manon will be screened on Oct. 26 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Capturing Waveny

Capturing Waveny runs Oct. 24 to Nov. 2 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Origami

World Origami Days Kickoff is on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at WCSU’s Higgins Hall lobby, 181 White Street, Danbury. Students can learn to fold a single pixel and enjoy light refreshments. For more information, visit wcsu.edu.

Woven Community

Our Woven Community Sale is on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Our Woven Community is a program sponsored by Burroughs Community Center that teaches local, resettled refugee women how to use sewing machines to create handbags, scarves and other items. All proceeds benefit the artists and support program expenses. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Christopher Robin Band

The Christopher Robin Band with special guest, Grammy-winning drummer Charlie Hall, will perform on Oct. 24 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot will perform on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $85-$95. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ghost stories

Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion runs Oct. 25-27 at 5 p.m. at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

The Lion in the Winter

The Lion in the Winter will be staged Oct. 25 through Nov. 3, The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Ladies in Retirement

Ladies in Retirement will be staged Oct. 25 through Nov. 10 at Town Players of New Canaan, 679 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

Mitch Fatel

Mitch Fatel will perform on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Haunted Illusions

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta will perform on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $22.50-$45. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Antonio Sanchez

Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration will perform on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $65-$165. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Manon

The Metropolitan Opera’s Manon will be screened on Oct. 26 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Book sale

Friends of the Norwalk Public Library Fall Book Sale runs Oct. 26-29 at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

Halloween Family Fest

The Halloween Family Fest is on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The event offers crafts, treats, storytelling, sing-alongs and drop-in dance classes. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Danger Close

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan will be screened Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford Street, Stamford. It is hosted by nonprofit HonorBound Foundation of Darien. Tickets: $18. Proceeds benefit Honorbound’s efforts to assist veterans. For more information, visit avontheatre.org.

Disenchanted!

Disenchanted! will be staged on Oct. 26 at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $50-$55. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tango

Guillermo Salvat and Miriam Lea will perform an Argentine Tango on Oct. 26 at 9:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. General dancing runs 7-11:30 p.m. Tickets $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Rocky Horror

The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 40th anniversary will be celebrated on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Actor Barry Bostwick will attend the screening of the original, unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display and costume contest. Tickets are $45-$65. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedy contest

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semifinals is on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Laughs for Loot

Laughs for Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser is on Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. at Vazzy’s Cucina, 706 Bridgeport, Avenue, Shelton. Gene Trifilo and Joe DeVito will perform. The proceeds benefit the Monroe Women’s Club. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit

New Work

New Work exhibit runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 17 at Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. For more information, visit artplacegallery.org.

Peter Gros

Wildlife expert Peter Gros will chat about his critters on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $20-$45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sherma Andrews

Sherma Andrews will perform on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Comedy

The Ivy League of Comedy starring Tony Deyo and Liz Miele is on Oct. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steven Wright

Steven Wright will perform on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.