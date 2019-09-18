Rock, country, classical and more concerts head to Fairfield County

Suzie Vinnick will perform with Steve Kirkman on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit groovininnewfairfield.com. Suzie Vinnick will perform with Steve Kirkman on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit groovininnewfairfield.com. Photo: Groovin In New Fairfield / Contributed Photo Photo: Groovin In New Fairfield / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rock, country, classical and more concerts head to Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Daughtry, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

City of the Sun, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bailen, Sept. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15-$18. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pink Talking Fish, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Inti and the Moon Trio, Sept. 21, 2-3 p.m., Norwalk Public Library front lawn, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: layala@norwalkpl.org.

Suzie Vinnick with special guest Steve Kirkman, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Rt. 37, New Fairfield. Presented by Groovin’ in New Fairfield. Dinner before the show. Tickets: $10. Info: 203-312-5665, grcoffeehouse@gmail.com, groovininnewfairfield.com.

The Bacon Brothers, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Silk Road Ensemble Concert, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org, 203-576-0263.

Rachel Podger, violin, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Kyung Hee Kim, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Donations accepted. Free. Info: richterarts.org.

Rick Springfield, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Graham Nash, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $91-$315. $1 of your ticket price will go to the artist’s charity, The Guacamole Fund. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

California Guitar Trio, Sept. 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steve Kimock & Friends, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dylan Connor, Johnny Irion & Darren Jessee, Sept. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pat McGee, Sept. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brandon Lay, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Roots music. Tickets: $25-$75. Info: caramoor.org.

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Magic City Hippies, Sept. 27, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17.50-$20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Symphonic Journeys, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave. Norwalk. The Norwalk Symphony will open their season with provide a world tour with their musical selections from China, Hungary, France and more. Tickets $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Kyle Carey, Sept. 29, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: kyleannecarey.com, ridgefieldlibrary.org/.

Hot to Trot Trio, Sept. 29, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Collective Soul, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $98-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Andy Grammer, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$170. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tribute to The Beatles White Album, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Allstar band including Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger). Tickets: $125-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dead On Live, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

America, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Veronica Swift, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: caramoor.org.

Andrew Gordon, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Rick Wakeman, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Keyboardist from the band YES. Tickets: $80-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zach Williams — Rescue Story: The Tour (featuring Josh Baldwin), Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $29-$100. Info: palacestamford.org.

Renaissance, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Switchfoot, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $28.10-$61. Info: palacestamford.org.

Air Supply, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

J.J. Grey, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sherezade Panthaki with The Helicon Ensemble, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Cecile Licad, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Mat Kearney: City of Black & White tour, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tony Bennett, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $82-$247. Info: palacestamford.org.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cale Dodds, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.