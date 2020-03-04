Rock, classical concerts and more head to Fairfield County

Argentine guitar duo Saldaña and Bravo will perform on March 14 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Loudon Wainwright III, March 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Robert Cray Band, March 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Black Feathers, March 7, 8 p.m., Westport’s Voices Café at The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$30. Info/Reservations: david@uuwestport.org, 203-227-7205, ext. 14, voicescafe.org.

U.S. Coast Guard Dixieland Jazz Band, March 8, 3 p.m., Regional Center for the Arts, 23 Oakview Dr., Trumbull. Free. Reservations/Info: 203-365-8930, ces.k12.ct.us/rca.

Madeline Hollander’s performance, Steps for “Untitled (Mesh A-J),” March 8, 5-8 p.m., The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by Eva Lewitt’s exhibition, Untitled (Mesh A-J). Info: aldrichart.org.

Jim Messina and his band, March 12, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Musical Expedition: Dvorak symphony From the New World will be complemented by The Brendan Voyage, March 14, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Argentine Guitar Duo: Saldaña and Bravo Concert, March 14, 8 p.m.; Master Class, March 15, 2 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Concert: $20. Master Class: $50. Info: milfordarts.org.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, March 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. 2019 American Idol finalist. Comedian Christine O’Leary opens. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Schwab Vocal Rising Stars — The Art of Pleasure, March 15, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Kalie Shorr, 8 p.m., March 14, Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

On A Winter’s Night, March 15, 8 p.m.,The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring singer-songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Cheryl Wheeler and Cliff Eberhardt. Tickets: $49.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celtic Woman Celebration: 15 Years of Music & Magic, March 18, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $39-$79. Info: palacestamford.org.

Indigo Girls, March 20, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Princeton University Footnotes, March 21, 4-6 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $15-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Stamford Symphony: Romantic Marimba, March 21, 7:30 p.m.; March 22, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Featuring Ji Su Jung, marimba and Amy Berger, harp. Tickets: $25-$76. Info: 203-325-4466, stamfordsymphony.org.

The Machine, March 21, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Miró Quartet, March 22, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$70. Info: caramoor.org.

The Jerry Bergonzi Quartet, March 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Suggested donation: $10. Info/Registration: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Doo Wop Project, March 25, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring stars of Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri’s A Bronx Tale. Tickets: $49.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Daughtry, March 25, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $45-$359. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Music of Meat Loaf: The Neverland Express, March 27, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson. Tickets: $42.50-$117.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mandy Moore, March 28, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

MJ Live!, March 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22-$42. Info: palacestamford.org.

Camerata RCO, March 29, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Sanctuary Series: Simone Dinnerstein, March 29, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.