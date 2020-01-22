Rock and classical concerts head into Fairfield County
Albert Lee, Jan. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Marc Cohn, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
The Orchestra (starring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra), Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.
Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Festival Concerto Competition, Jan. 25, 2 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets: $5-$10. Winner will perform winning concerto movement live with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra during its Music for All Ages Concert March 22, 3 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall. Info: norwalksymphony.org.
Julie Corbalis and Andrea Ekizian, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets $10.
Voices Cafe: Vance Gilbert’s Unbridled Joy, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: voicescafe.org/show/vance-gilbert/.
Hartline & Friends: Encore Concert benefiting Redding Shares the Warmth, Jan. 26, 3 p.m., Christ Church, 184 Cross Hwy., Redding. All donations go to Redding Shares the Warmth. Free admission, but donations suggested. Info: christchurchredding.org/.
Garcia Peoples, Jan. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Son Little, Jan. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Get the Led Out, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Davy Knowles with Sons of Levin, Jan. 31, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Stephanie J. Block, Jan 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Jay Myself with Jay Maisel and Stephen Wilkes, Feb. 1, 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
The Sixties Show, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $37. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Richard Thompson, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $55-$145. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Ryan Montbleau Solo with Steve Rodgers, Feb. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Yarn, Feb. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph with Southern Avenue, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
BB King Blues Band, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.
Mystic Bowie's Birthday Bash featuring Talking Dreads, Feb. 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Little River Band, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $41-$61. Info: palacestamford.org.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse: the Music of Phish for Kids, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Spaga featuring Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits, Feb. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Tauk with RCA featuring Rob Compa (Dopapod), Chris Deangelis (Kung Fu), and Adrian Tramontano (Kung Fu), Feb. 12, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: featuring Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Marisela Concierto del Amor, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $43-$153. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.
Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, Feb. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Citizen Cope, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson Breakfast In America 40th Anniversary Tour, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $100-$200. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Richard Marx Acoustic, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $59.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Reid Genauer & Folks with Doobie Decibel System, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Jane Monheit, Feb. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Jessica Vosk: Broadway Unplugged Series, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Wicked’s Jessica Vosk and Bryan Perri. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.
Altan, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $37. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Geoff Tate with Till Death Do Us Part, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Morgan James, Feb. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras winter concert, Feb. 29, 2 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. String, Jazz II, Wind, and Concert Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 2: Cirque de la Symphonie, Feb. 29, 7 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org/.
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 3, March 1, 1 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Percussion, Jazz 1, Symphony, and Bravura Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org/.
Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 4: Cirque de la Symphonie Encore, March 1, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.