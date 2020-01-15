Rock and classical concerts head into Fairfield County

Albert Lee will perform on Jan. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org. Albert Lee will perform on Jan. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rock and classical concerts head into Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Devil Makes Three, Jan. 16, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Glad: Music of Traffic: the Incredible Mix Show, Jan. 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lords of 52nd Street, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring all the members of Billy Joel’s original band. Tickets: $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Masters of the Telecaster featuring: Jim Weider & GE Smith, Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Duane & Dany Show, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ghost Light featuring Holly Bowling, Tom Hamilton + More, Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Albert Lee, Jan. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marc Cohn, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Orchestra (starring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra), Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Festival Concerto Competition, Jan. 25, 2 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets: $5-$10. Winners will perform their concerto movement live with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra during its Music for All Ages Concert March 22, 3 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Garcia Peoples, Jan. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Son Little, Jan. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Get the Led Out, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Davy Knowles with Sons of Levin, Jan. 31, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephanie J. Block, Jan 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jay Myself with Jay Maisel and Stephen Wilkes, Feb. 1, 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Sixties Show, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $37. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Richard Thompson Solo, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $55-$145. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ryan Montbleau Solo with Steve Rodgers, Feb. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Yarn, Feb. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph with Southern Avenue, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

BB King Blues Band, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mystic Bowie’s Birthday Bash featuring Talking Dreads, Feb. 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Little River Band, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $41-$61. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: the Music of Phish for Kids, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Spaga featuring Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits, Feb. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tauk with RCA featuring Rob Compa (Dopapod), Chris Deangelis (Kung Fu), and Adrian Tramontano (Kung Fu), Feb. 12, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: featuring Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marisela Concierto del Amor, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $43-$153. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, Feb. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Citizen Cope, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson Breakfast In America 40th Anniversary Tour, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $100-$200. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Richard Marx: Acoustic, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $59.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reid Genauer & Folks with Doobie Decibel System, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jane Monheit, Feb. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jessica Vosk: Broadway Unplugged, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Wicked’s Jessica Vosk and Bryan Perri. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Altan, Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $37. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Geoff Tate with Till Death Do Us Part, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Morgan James, Feb. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35-$65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras winter concert, Feb. 29, 2 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. String, Jazz II, Wind, and Concert Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 2: Cirque de la Symphonie, Feb. 29, 7 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org/.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 3, March 1, 1 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Percussion, Jazz 1, Symphony, and Bravura Orchestras perform. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: theklein.org/.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: Winter Concert 4: Cirque de la Symphonie Encore, March 1, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Principal Orchestra accompanies aerialists, contortionists, jesters, dancers, and strongmen of Cirque de la Symphonie. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: theklein.org.