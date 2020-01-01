Rock and classical concerts head into Fairfield County

Rock and classical concerts head into Fairfield County

Kool & the Gang, Jan. 3, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$100. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Janson, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $31-$51. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Hot & Cool Jazz at the Brubeck Room: Brubecks Play Brubeck, Jan. 11, 6 and 8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Ridgefield. Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck will be joined by special guest Dave O’Higgins. Suggested donation: $10. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Souped Up Bluegrass Bash, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.; Jan. 12, 4-7 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Featuring Deadgrass on Jan. 11 and Switch Factory, Hitch & the Giddyup, and Bees in the Barn Jan. 12. Tickets: $20-$35. Info: milfordarts.org, 203-878-6647.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15-$17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Chris Mann, Jan. 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America with Darius Brubeck, Jan. 16 , 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info/registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Devil Makes Three, Jan. 16, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Glad: Music of Traffic: the Incredible Mix Show, Jan. 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lords of 52nd Street, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring all the members of Billy Joel’s original band. Tickets: $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Masters of the Telecaster, featuring: Jim Weider & GE Smith, Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ghost Light featuring Holly Bowling, Tom Hamilton + More, Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Albert Lee, Jan. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marc Cohn, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Orchestra (starring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra), Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up: Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice with Dr. Gil Harel, Naugatuck Valley Community College, Jan. 26, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Ridgefield. Free. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Garcia Peoples, Jan. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Son Little, Jan. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Get the Led Out, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Davy Knowles with Sons of Levin, Jan. 31, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephanie J. Block, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.