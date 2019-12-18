Rock and classical concerts head into Fairfield County

Popa Chubby will perform on Dec. 29 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Tom Petty Project, Dec. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Christmas with the Celts, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Songs with Santa by Music on the Hill, Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Singing Santa, hand bells, holiday songs, jingle-bell craft. Free. Info: wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Brother Joscephus & The Love Revolution, Dec. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg with Civilian Ring, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Solstice, a concert of holiday music anchored by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Matisyahu, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Stephen Kellogg with Casey, Dec. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Machine, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eggy, Dec. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Popa Chubby, Dec. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lez Zeppelin with Clueless, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48-$108. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kool & the Gang, Jan. 3, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$100. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Janson, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $31-$51. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room: Brubecks Play Brubeck, Jan. 11, 6 and 8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Ridgefield. Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck will be joined by special guest Dave O’Higgins. Suggested donation: $10. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Beatles for Kids, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15-$17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Chris Mann, Jan. 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Devil Makes Three, Jan. 16, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Glad: Music of Traffic: the Incredible Mix Show, Jan. 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lords of 52nd Street, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring all the members of Billy Joel’s original band. Tickets: $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Masters of the Telecaster, featuring: Jim Weider & GE Smith, Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ghost Light, featuring Holly Bowling, Tom Hamilton + More, Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Albert Lee, Jan. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marc Cohn, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Orchestra (starring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra), Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$65. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Garcia Peoples, Jan. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $27.50-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Son Little, Jan. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Get the Led Out, Jan. 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Davy Knowles with Sons of Levin, Jan. 31, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephanie J. Block, Jan 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.