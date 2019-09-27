  • Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo

Kirk Douglas, Matt Damon and Robin Williams are a few of the stars with movies filling this weekend on broadcast and cable stations. Take a look.

Friday, Sept. 27

Good Will Hunting (1997). Matt Damon stars as a brilliant mathematician who finds it necessary to keep his talents hidden. 5 p.m. Bravo

Twister (1996): Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton play storm chasers who put following tornadoes ahead of every-day issues of love, romance and divorce. 9:30 p.m. AMC

Saturday, Sept. 28

Spartacus (1960): Kirk Douglas plays a brave slave who dares to confront the powers of the Roman Empire in this classic epic from director Stanley Kubrick. 2:15 p.m. TCM

Hidden Figures (2016): Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency in this true story. 7:30 p.m. FXM

Sunday, Sept. 29

His Girl Friday (1940): Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant make headlines with their crisp comic timing in this crisp film adaptation of the play “The Front Page”. 12:30 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): Robin Williams jumps head first into this vigorous comedy about a father who is willing to do anything to spend time with his children. 2:30 p.m. CMT

Dear Heart (1964): Glenn Ford and Geraldine Page star in a bittersweet romance about two lonely people who accidentally meet in New York City. 3:45 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994): Tom Hanks won his second-in-a-row Oscar for creating a man who makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge. 5:30 p.m. CMT

The Firm (1993): Tom Cruise tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, in this talky but suspenseful movie version of the John Grisham novel. 5:15 p.m. Flix

Running on Empty (1988): Christine Lahti and Judd Hirsch break our hearts as parents facing an impossible decision when their life choices collide with inspiring their children. 5:45 p.m. TCM