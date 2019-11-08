Robin Williams, Sally Field and Russell Crowe shine in these classic films

Robin Williams, Sally Field and Russell Crowe are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Nov. 8

The Birdcage (1996) What if a surprise visit from future in-laws prompts a gay couple to redecorate and reconsider? Robin Williams and Nathan Lane delight in this Mike Nichols comedy. 6 p.m., POP. (and 2 p.m., Saturday).

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938): What if a charismatic hero in the forest dedicates his life to taking from the rich to give to the poor? Errol Flynn and Olivia deHavilland star. 6:15 p.m., TCM.

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy? Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 9 p.m., POP. (and 5 p.m., Saturday).

Saturday, Nov. 9

Gladiator (2000): What if the heroes of the Roman Empire find themselves trying to overcome the challenges of the day? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 2 p.m., AMC.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): What if the creative animators at the Disney studies creates a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans. 3:25 p.m., FreeFM (and 11:35 a.m., Sunday).

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 4:30 p.m., FXX.

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever that he can impersonate any number of people in many professions without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars in a Steven Spielberg romp. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Bravo.

Sunday, Nov. 10

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): How does a man, who claims he did not commit a crime, deal with the realities of life in prison? Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star. 12 noon, TNT.

Saving Private Ryan (1998): What if a brave citizen soldier simply tried his best to save his men in the days immediately following D-Day during World War II? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated. 4 p.m., BBC.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1975): What if a young mother tries to reinvent her life after the sudden death of her husband? Ellen Burstyn won an Oscar. 8 p.m., TCM.