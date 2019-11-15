Rigefield Guild of Artists decks the halls for annual Festive Home

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists members will be decking the halls of their antique barn gallery location on Halpin Lane with more than holly this holiday season.

“We’re celebrating two big milestones at the Guild this year. It’s our 45th year in town and our 15th Annual Festive Home event,” Pam Stoddart, executive director and co-chair of Festive Home said. “It’s a great year for us! From our humble beginnings in 1974 as a ‘clubhouse’ for local artists to now, Ridgefield Guild of Artists is a regional art center with more than three hundred members.”

Volunteers from the guild and six local design teams transformed the gallery into a “magical holiday emporium” for the guild’s Festive Home event with their “deck the halls” theme. Early birds can attend the Festive Home preview party on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a $20 fee. The holiday showcase continues with free admission from Nov. 16 to Dec. 22 (but the gallery will be closed on Nov. 27 and 28 for Thanksgiving).

Mary Pat Devine, president of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, said this year’s theme “says it all and our color scheme showcases lots of greens with metallic accents and plenty of inspiration for the perfect holiday celebration.”

Designers Molly Hirsch, Rachel Belden, Abigail Braden, Jennifer Coleman, Amanda Dranow, and Thrift Shop representatives, Diana Arfine, Mindy Costanza and Maria Flynn, teamed up with the guild’s member artists to create festive vignettes around the barn.

The guild’s holiday marketplace will feature handmade and hand-selected items including jewelry, ceramics, scarves and gloves, and original artwork, along with decorative and useful objects for holiday home decorating created by local artisans. Proceeds from the Festive Home sales will be used to support the guild’s programming and exhibitions.

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield; for more information about Festive Home, visit rgoa.org.