Ridgefielder named director at Westchester temple

Temple Shaaray Tefila has announced the appointment of Ridgefield resident Alli West as its new executive director.

“This is a time of great change, opportunity and excitement,” said Temple President Karen Spiegel. “Alli will build on our strengths and expand our horizons through her recognized leadership, deep knowledge of Judaism, innovative ideas and inclusive approach.”

West, who has lived in Ridgefield since 2011 with her husband Jason and their two children, has been a staff member at Temple Shaaray Tefila for the past 11 years.

She has worked in nearly every area of temple life. Most recently, she was the director of next generation engagement, spearheading successful congregation-wide events and creating meaningful opportunities for all generations to connect with Jewish teachings and traditions. Prior to that, she was the temple’s Associate B’nai Mitzvah Director, enriching the lives of young learners and guiding families on their journey to this important milestone. In addition to serving on the Religious School faculty and as a Senior Youth Advisor, West was also a Cantorial Soloist, singing at Shabbat and B'nai Mitzvah services as well as at Caramoor during High Holidays. She also served as the Director of Programming for the Westchester Youth Alliance for seven years and led the temple’s Interfaith Family Initiative. West is a graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“Alli will help strengthen the Jewish identities of our youth and families,” Spiegel said. “Educational innovation and social action are central to Temple Shaaray Tefila’s priorities and we are confident that Alli will continue to reinforce and broaden our dynamic programming.”

Temple Shaaray Tefila, located in Bedford Corners in northern Westchester, is a reform synagogue with a traditional spirit and has a thriving Early Childhood Center and K-12 Religious School. Temple Shaaray Tefila serves more than 650 families in Bedford, Mount Kisco, Katonah, Chappaqua, Somers, Armonk and surrounding communities.

Visit www.shaaraytefila.org to learn more.