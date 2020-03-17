Ridgefield venues promote arts by streaming live musical performance

Stephen Schwartz and Daniel C. Levine in ACT’s office. Stephen Schwartz and Daniel C. Levine in ACT’s office. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield venues promote arts by streaming live musical performance 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) of Connecticut and the Ridgefield Playhouse are trying to make lemonade out of lemons while their physical venues are closed due to the coronavirus by livestreaming a performance on March 20.

In an effort to continue to provide arts entertainment while practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic the two organizations will live stream a live performance “Beautiful City” over Facebook Live.

ACT’s artistic director Daniel C. Levine will host the show along with the Ridgefield Playhouse’s executive director Allison Stockel and ACT’s executive director Katie Diamond. Broadway stars including composer Stephen Schwartz, Bryan Perri, Debbie Gravitte, Sam Gravitte, Matt Farnsworth, Laura Woyasz and Julia Lambert Pratt will perform the number from “Godspell” with Ridgefield Chorale’s Daniela Sikora. Ridgefield’s First Selectman Rudy Marconi is also expected to make an appearance in the live stream.

This livestream event was created by Levine. "The goal of this livestream performance is to keep Ridgefield audiences engaged during this time of physical separation and to give some relief to the town. People still need to be entertained and we want to assure everyone that, despite this temporary period of isolation, art and culture in Ridgefield will still thrive. We may just need to change the way that we enjoy live performances temporarily,” he said. “We are hoping that this performance will be a bit of a launch pad for a town-wide streaming platform for all arts and cultural organizations in our town."

“Beautiful City” will be streamed on ACT’s Facebook Live at 8 p.m. For more information visit facebook.com/actofct. To watch the live performance, visit facebook.com/actofct/posts/3168120299888111.