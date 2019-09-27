Ridgefield's Jesse Lee to open pumpkin patch Saturday

The pumpkins are coming!

Jesse Lee Church in Ridgefield will open its pumpkin patch on Saturday, Sept. 28, for those looking to celebrate the seasonal change into fall.

Jesse Lee pumpkin patch is a mission of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. Operating annually from mid-September through Halloween Day, the patch sells pumpkins grown on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico. Proceeds from pumpkin sales support the Navajo people who grow the pumpkins as well as the many missions of the church.

It takes a lot of hands to stock, staff and make this annual philanthropy a success, the church website said.

Patch hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 2 to 6; Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 6; Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

