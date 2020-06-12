Ridgefield musician Andrew Schur releases new song

Ridgefield native Andrew Schur announced that he will be releasing his new single “Limbo” on June 12.

Schur is a musician who describes himself as a blend of Led Zeppelin and Kanye West and he recently wrapped up his junior year at Columbia University where he studies philosophy.

“’Limbo’s’ haunting melody explains the sensation of being on the edge of a relationship, wondering whether to commit or let go,” Schur said. “‘Limbo’ combines raw instrumentation indicative of early Rolling Stones records with a modern, low-end production that one might find on a Kanye West track.”

In addition to creating music Schur runs Rock Cottage Studios with Drew Sennet.

For more information about Schur and his music visit, schurmusic.com.