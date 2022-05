This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Dane Street / Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Ridgefield resident John Goetz was honored prior to the Ridgefield/Wilton track meet Tuesday at Ridgefield High School.

Goetz is retiring from coaching high school cross country, track and field after 11 years (33 seasons) at RHS and 17 years as a CT high school coach.