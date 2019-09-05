Ridgefield cantor releases book

Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray released the second edition of her book "Prayerful Creations: Jewish Designs for Creative Prayer Shawls and More" in September.

Ridgefield’s Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray released the second edition of her book “Prayerful Creations: Jewish Designs for Creative Prayer Shawls and More” in September.

Her book explains how the Swedish Weaving technique has been used to create tallitot (Jewish prayer shawls) and challah covers. In her book Katchko-Gray, who serves as a cantor at Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, writes about her experience as a taillot weaver and teacher of the technique.

Her book is available online at at Ridgefield’s Books on the Common located at 404 Main Street. For more information about her book or her lessons, visit cantordebbie.com.