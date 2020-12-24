Ridgebury Congregational Church Christmas services

Pictured is one part of the Ridgebury Congregational Church in the Ridgebury neighborhood of Ridgefield. The church is having Christmas services at its Meetinghouse via the Zoom application.H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Christmas Eve at The Meetinghouse Christmas Eve Candlelight service is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. via Zoom. A gift of music will be given from 7:45 to 8 p.m. Violinist Anthony Mancuso, the RCC Choir and Sara Vokes will lead all participants in song. Christmas Sunday at The Meetinghouse - Caroling, Caroling! Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. A Sunday of Joyful singing and the Word. For more information: 203-748-2806. www.ridgeburycongregationalchurch.org/.