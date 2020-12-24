Ridgebury Congregational Church Christmas services

Christmas Eve Candlelight service is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. via Zoom.

A gift of music will be given from 7:45 to 8 p.m.

Violinist Anthony Mancuso, the RCC Choir and Sara Vokes will lead all participants in song.

Christmas Sunday at The Meetinghouse - Caroling, Caroling!

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

A Sunday of Joyful singing and the Word.

For more information: 203-748-2806.

www.ridgeburycongregationalchurch.org/.