Rick Springfield to share music and stories in Ridgefield

Rick Springfield will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sept. 22. Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contributed Photo

Audiences can expect a powerhouse but intimate solo performance by Rick Springfield Sept. 22 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. In a night of music and storytelling, the Grammy-winning singer will connect one-on-one with the audience in this show performing some of his best known songs like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” In between songs, Springfield will share stories from his life and career, which saw the Australian-born singer-songwriter’s career take off in 1981 with his first solo album “Working Class Dog” while simultaneously acting on “General Hospital” as Dr. Noah Drake.

Andrea Valluzzo: What can audiences expect at this “stripped down” show? And what’s your set list look like?

Rick Springfield: Well, the set list is about 8 x 10. It’s a white piece of paper with song titles printed in black caps. As far as what the audience can expect, I am hoping a bloody good time with lots of laughs, a few tears and a good stiff drink.

AV: Can you describe that feeling of being on stage and connecting with an audience?

RS: It’s like being high and drunk and it’s your birthday all at the same time. It’s the only real way I connect with humanity and I love it. With the solo show, there is a lot more chance to connect one-on-one with people and the show really revolves around that personal experience. Plus you’ll find out why I wrote “Jessie’s Girl.”

AV: What’s the energy and vibe like at your shows?

RS: Happy, sad, exciting, boring. All of the above. Well, to the left. It’s very free for all and the great thing about the solo show is I can change it at any time because there are no other band members that have to follow me so I can literally do anything. So be careful and wear something waterproof.

AV: You’ve talked openly about your struggles with depression. How has it affected your writing and music?

RS: It makes for a lot of songs. Being a bit on the depressed side you tend to look within a lot more trying to figure out what the hell is wrong with you and I think you become a bit more tuned into your emotions because of that. Or I could be just full of it. I try to show you can have depression and still have a life. I have a T-shirt that says “F*** DEPRESSION.”

AV: You’re writing a new book (your third). What’s it about?

RS: Depression. Honestly. It’s a novel about a musician who suffers from depression but it’s very dark humor and has lots of sex in it so it’ll be a fun read.

AV: What inspires your songwriting these days?

RS: Something that moves me. And if I come up with a good melody. I really don’t know where or how writing comes and I don’t think any writer does. If I did, I’d do it 24/7.

AV: Acting and singing have been big parts of your career. Do they bring you joy in different ways or how are these two creative pursuits similar?

RS: Different skill sets but the same drive and joy from both. Music is a bit more all-consuming because I also write what I sing but as I get older (and I just had another damn birthday), it becomes more fun for me.