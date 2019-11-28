Reindeer, concerts and more head to Fairfield County this weekend

The 11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Village runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 are Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. For more information, visit Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Carriage Barn

Paintings by Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff will be displayed Dec. 1-14 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Art & Text

The Art & Text exhibit runs Dec. 1-31 at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. There will be an art and poetry reception on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Akhnaten

The Metropolitan Opera’s production of Akhnaten will be screened on Dec. 1 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Santa letters

Write Letters to Santa on Dec. 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Livingston Taylor

Livingston Taylor will perform with Seth Glier on Dec. 1 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Reindeer Festival

The 11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 are Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, Greenwich. For more information, visit Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Gift show

Holiday Gift Show opens on Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. The show continues through Dec. 24. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

All About Eve

All About Eve, featuring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, will be screened on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Martin Sexton

Martin Sexton will perform on Nov. 29 and 30 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett

Mullett will perform on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org

Carpenters Christmas

A Carpenters Christmas will be performed on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Lisa Rock and her six-piece band will perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Holiday market

The Wall Street Holiday Market runs Nov. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Norwalk Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The event incudes shopping, refreshments, live music and a gingerbread house contest. For more information email ddielsi@aol.com.

Coffee and bagels

The Coffee and Bagels Breakfast will be held on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Twas the Night Before Christmas will be staged on Nov. 30 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Latin ballroom

A Latin Ballroom show will be held on Nov. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Pasha Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler will perform at 9:30 p.m.; the event also includes open dancing and a dance lesson. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

John Denver Christmas

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will perform a John Denver Christmas show on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Hey Nineteen

Hey Nineteen will perform a tribute to Steely Dan on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit bijoutheatrect.net.

Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne will perform with Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.