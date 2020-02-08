Reel Dad’s names his seven favorite Oscar night surprises

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

With Oscar night almost here, the possibility of major surprises persists.

Could “Parasite” overwhelm the favored “1917” for Best Picture? Is there a chance that Scarlett Johansson shocks the audience with an upset Supporting Actress win for “Jojo Rabbit”? Or that Adam Driver stuns Joaquin Phoenix by capturing Best Actor for “Marriage Story”?

Surprises can be as much a part of Oscar night as wild fashions and tear-filled speeches.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, here are my seven of my favorites over the years.

Olivia Colman over Glenn Close, Best Actress, 2019

Last year, no one expected Colman - on-target with her humorous portrayal of Queen Anne in “The Favourite” - to unseat the favored nominee Glenn Close for her nuanced brilliance in “The Wife.” After all, Close was overdue, with seven nominations over the years, and she had won just about every pre-Oscar award. But Oscar loves a surprise. And Colman won.

Meryl Streep over Viola Davis, Best Actress, 2012

Over the years, the marvelous Meryl has been nominated 21 times for Academy Awards. But, as this Oscar night neared, she had only won two, early in her career, for “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “Sophie’s Choice.” Most people in movies predicted a victory for Viola Davis for “The Help” after she won the Screen Actors Guild award. But Meryl surprised everyone. Including herself when she took home the Oscar for “The Iron Lady.”

“Moonlight” over “La La Land,” Best Picture, 2017

This surprise gave Oscar one of its most embarrassing moments when the musical about LA was incorrectly announced as Best Picture. Within minutes, after a lot of on-stage confusion, “Moonlight” scored a surprise victory that few had predicted. That a small movie could overcome a major hit reminded us all how right the Academy can be when it gets it right.

Marcia Gay Harden over Kate Hudson, Best Supporting Actress, 2001

Going into Oscar night, Kate Hudson was the favorite to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Goldie Hawn, to be named Best Supporting Actress. Hollywood loves second generation stories - as, this year, with Laura Dern - and Hudson was praised for “Almost Famous.” But Marcia Gay Harden had an advantage - she actually gave the year’s best performance in “Pollock.” And the Academy noticed.

Juliette Binoche over Lauren Bacall, Best Supporting Actress, 1996

Oscar loves to honor a veteran and in “The Mirror Has Two Faces,” Bacall gave a rich performance that landed her as the favorite for Best Supporting Actress. But Oscar had other ideas. On the night “The English Patient” swept the awards, Binoche was overwhelmed with delight when her name was announced. And she acknowledged that she expected Bacall to win.

Grace Kelly over Judy Garland, Best Actress, 1954

In a Best Actress race that still makes movie fans mad, newcomer Kelly stunned Hollywood with a Best Actress award for her marginal turn in “The Country Girl,” the same year Garland gave the performance of her life in “A Star Is Born.” But the studios still held the power in 1954 and Kelly had the backing of several investing in her projects. So the newcomer defeated the veteran.

Crash over Brokeback Mountain, Best Picture, 2006

No Oscar predictors expected the brilliant “Brokeback Mountain” - for which Ang Lee was named Best Director - to be overlooked in favor of a half-baked all-star soap opera. But it happened. And this surprise may point to Oscar’s preferential ballot for Best Picture where a movie can win by being the second choice of most voters. Still, this shocker makes no sense!

Oh, yes, Oscar can shock. So let’s see what happens Sunday. Surprises always make Oscar night a lot of fun. Tune in to see the show, airing at 8 p.m. on ABC. We’ll be posting the winners as they are named and comparing them to the Reel Dad’s predictions.