Could it be? Will this be the year the Golden Globes ceremony may matter to the Oscars?

Typically the annual awards from the 90-some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are all but a footnote in the journey to the Academy Awards. But this year, with the Oscars postponed to April 25, the traditional awards season opener may carry more weight.

Here are seven things to look for when the Globes broadcast at 8 p.m., Feb. 28, on NBC.

Will Glenn Close win an Oscar?

Two years ago, her surprise Golden Globe win for “The Wife” ignited her journey to Oscar that almost ended with her clutching the gold statuette. But, on Oscar night, Olivia Colman was an upset victor for playing Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” This year, Close is a contender for Best Supporting Actress for her pitch perfect portrayal of the grandmother in “Hillbilly Elegy.” Could a win prompt fresh Oscar buzz?

Will a woman win Best Director award?

In 1984, Barbra Streisand became the only woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Director, for “Yentl.” This year, three women are nominated - Regina King for directing “One Night in Miami,” Emerald Finnell for “Promising Young Woman” and Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland.” Will one of these ladies take home the prize? Or could David Fincher (“Mank”) or Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) prevail? Tune in to find out.

Will Best Actor be posthumously awarded?

This year, the late Chadwick Boseman is a nominee for Best Actor in a Drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In the past, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press have awarded posthumous Golden Globes to actors Heath Ledger for “The Dark Night” and Peter Finch for “Network.” Both went on to win Oscars, too. This year, will Boseman be remembered for his triumphant performance?

Will Sacha Baron Cohen sweep his categories?

Because the Globes offer multiple categories for actors, and separate lead acting awards for dramas and comedies, some performers find themselves nominated more than once. This year, Cohen could win the award for Best Actor in a Comedy- for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - as well as, perhaps, be named Best Supporting Actor for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Could he go home with one or two Golden Globes?

Will “Mank” emerge as a serious contender?

When this well-reviewed film opened last fall, its behind-the-scenes look at the classic “Citizen Kane” emerged as a prime candidate for awards. But the momentum never seemed to match the hype, perhaps because the movie projects such a unique point of view. Six nominations for Golden Globes - including Best Picture, Drama - now remind the film community of this gem of 2020. And a few Globe statuettes might help, too.

Will the Globes fuel Michelle Pfeiffer’s chances?

Thirty years after winning a Golden Globe for delightful turn in “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” this marvelous actor should win again for her exaggerated take on the problems of the rich in “French Exit.” No matter the results, though, it’s wonderful to see Pfeiffer again command the screen with such a multi-layered performance that hopefully, this performance will be remembered by the Globes and the Oscars!

Will the Globes shine a light on Andra Day?

In a role that landed Diana Ross a Golden Globe nomination in 1972, as Billie Holiday, newcomer Day is winning raves for her interpretation of the legendary blues singer in “The United States Versus Billie Holliday.” As with many newcomers - most notably Julie Andrews (“Mary Poppins”) and Barbra Streisand (“Funny Girl”) - the Globes love to honor actors when they first capture the spotlight.

Tune in to the Golden Globes on Feb. 28.

You never know who may win! And what a victory may mean!