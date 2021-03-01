Reel Dad: 'The Mauritanian' puts spotlight on a true story

Movies can remind us of times in our world that we may wish to forget. When done well, these films help us learn from history so, hopefully, we avoid repeating past mistakes.
The legal drama “The Mauritanian” takes us back to the tense time in this country immediately after the Twin Towers were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. Following this tragedy, our government took steps intended to protect the nation from additional attack, including the imprisonment of suspected terrorists at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp at the U.S. Naval Base in Cuba. This outpost, located at the far end of an island disconnected in most ways, ironically hosted our nation’s test for how far we would go to protect who we are.