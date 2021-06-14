Reel Dad: 'The Last Film Show' celebrates movies at Tribeca Film Festival

The nine-year-old boy stares, in awe, at the screen, sitting in a movie theater for the first time.
Already aware of the potential of his creativity, and the realities of his surroundings, the boy quickly grasps the power of celluloid to take him to worlds he has never imagined, to meet people he may not otherwise encounter. No one has to tell this boy, named Samay, what a special experience a movie can create. All his parents care to explain is why he can’t spend his days and evenings in his new favorite place: the movies.