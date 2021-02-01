Reel Dad: 'Summer of Soul' relives 1969 at Sundance Film Festival

2
They say history repeats itself, especially if we don't learn the first time. Movies help us remember the lessons by taking us back to moments we may forget or not be old enough to have experienced.
In some ways, the summer of 1969 felt a bit like the year we have just been through. The nation was ravaged by war, politicians promised to strengthen law and order, tension filled streets and voices silenced for too long found new ways to be heard. That summer, a man stepped onto the moon, the Manson murders and Chappaquiddick made headlines and a music festival called Woodstock was the talk of the nation.