For millions of children, the lessons from “Sesame Street” created paths to curiosity and caring, civility and compassion. From its debut on public television in 1969, this magical combination of entertainment and education gave countless children the chance to be more prepared when they began to embrace larger worlds.
The story behind the show has captivated people for years. For me, it was the subject of my thesis as a student studying the impact of television on a child’s self-concept. For numerous authors, especially Michael Davis who authored the definitive history of the show, the “Sesame Street” revolution prompted meaningful exploration. And, for documentary filmmaker Marilyn Agrelo, how this show became so essential to childhood inspires the fascinating new film, “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.”