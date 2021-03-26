Reel Dad: 'Six Minutes to Midnight' is a would-be thriller

A movie thriller needs a few essential ingredients.
First, the story requires some type of challenge that must be successfully resolved within a specific period of time. Second, the narrative benefits when an appealing (if somewhat mysterious) heroic figure arrives to take on that challenge. Third, the possibility that victims may be in peril should give that hero a sense of urgency to resolve the business at hand before the deadline. And, fourth, surprise events may threaten the hero to get everything done within the time frame.