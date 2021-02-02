Reel Dad: Rita Moreno documentary celebrates legendary life

For anyone who loves the 1961 film “West Side Story,” the musical and dramatic intensity of Rita Moreno remains in our movie memory. The performance that brought her an Oscar feels as fresh and authentic today as it did all those years ago.
Yet there’s more to this remarkable lady than movies she has made, awards on her shelf, or accomplishments detailed in photos around her home. Yes, she is a member of that exclusive club known as EGOT - for artists who win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - and, yes, she made her film debut more than 70 years ago. But Rita Moreno doesn’t deserve a documentary because of her endurance. As we learn in “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” what drives this lady is what she absorbs from life, the good, bad and, at times, very ugly.