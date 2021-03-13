Reel Dad: Remastered film 'F.T.A' takes viewers back to Vietnam War era Jane Fonda

IMDb / Contributed photo

There’s a moment in the recently remastered documentary “F.T.A.” when a young Jane Fonda grabs a hat and cane and, with a partner, delights a standing-room-only crowd with an entertaining song and dance about America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. As someone who has cherished Fonda for decades, I thought I had seen her do just about everything on stage or screen. But I never expected the two time Oscar winner to emerge as a musical performer. Even for just a moment.

The chance to experience a singing and dancing Fonda aside, watching “F.T.A.” nearly 50 years after it was briefly released takes us back to a time when speaking against U.S. participation in a war was not yet ready for public consumption. This time capsule of a film - beautifully shot and assembled in 1972 by Francine Parker -deserved a better fate than to quickly disappear from our screens and our memories. At the time, Parker had something to say about the free speech. That message, as timely as it was way back then, is even more essential today. Fortunately, this movie has reappeared.