Reel Dad: 'News of the World' celebrates the power of story

He walks into crowded rooms filled with people anxious to hear what’s happening in the world. The storyteller brings an engaging spirit to these conversations, a willingness to explain, a commitment to share his curiosity and a sincere desire to keep his audiences informed. But when it comes to creating his own news, the man hesitates to put himself in the middle of what could be a significant story.

“News of the World” is both a big tale of the American Southwest and a small look at one man’s attempt to carve a life on a broad landscape. This is a movie to see on a big screen, if possible, to savor the beauty of the visuals while carefully listening to the beautifully-crafted words in the script. Yet, no matter the size of the screen, the film offers a chance to learn more about the world we live in today by taking a journey back in time to a moment when people with clear voices could influence many.