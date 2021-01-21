In the wake of yesterday’s inauguration, it was time to take a look at the best cinematic depictions of a president. As a new president of the United States begins to lead, the movies identify what we often look for in the people we follow. Here are seven key qualities and the films that tell their stories.
Reel Dad: Hollywood films reflect the ideals of an American president
