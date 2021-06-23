Reel Dad: Ellen Burstyn steals the spotlight in senior comedy 'Queen Bees'

3
Twenty-one years have passed since Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn last held center screen in a leading role in a movie.
The year was 2000, the film was the adaptation of the novel “Requiem for a Dream,” and Burstyn was Oscar nominated for the sixth time. She later graced “House of Cards” with a luminous portrayal as Claire Underwood’s mother and, on the big screen, was considered a possible Oscar contender last year for her striking work in “Pieces of a Woman.” But a leading role has eluded her. Until now.