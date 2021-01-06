Reel Dad: Documentary 'Boys State' projects political perils

In a nation divided by politics, any chance for young people to experience the electoral process can be enlightening.
Since 1937, American Legion posts across the country have staged Boys and Girls State events for high school students to spend a week in the summer playing politics. As we learn in the documentary “Boys State”, however, it’s not all fun and games when they gather. The young politicians take their views as seriously as - and perhaps influenced by - past and current political leaders they admire. And the students learn, first hand, that what may sound good on the stump can perpetuate real differences and create lasting divides.