Reel Dad: Disney's 'Soul' is the perfect movie for 2020

Pixar / AP

After everything our world has faced in 2020, the animated film “Soul” delivers the perfect spoonful of sugar. This captivating tour of human emotion - from the movie magicians at Disney and Pixar - becomes the perfect film experience for the holidays, offering a chance to escape a year we wish we could rewrite while helping us better understand what enables us to survive the realities we face. It’s as if those creative geniuses looked into the future and asked, “how can we make it all better?”

From the opening moments, we know “Soul” is just what we need. Within a minute, maybe less, we are transported to a world of today that we barely recognize. People pass each other on the street without having to maintain social distance. In conversations, they feel a freedom to lean in and listen rather than stand back and protect. And, when tragedy strikes, instead of feeling sorry for themselves, the characters in this film find reasons to hope. Their belief in the power of hope reaches through the screen as we share their journeys.