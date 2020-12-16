Reel Dad: Director Steven Soderbergh explores friendship dynamics in 'Let Them All Talk'

2
Over the years, the friendships we share in college may change. People choose separate paths, make their own choices and face individual challenges. As much as we may promise to “stay in touch” and reconnect to share memories of what we experienced together, differences emerge that can challenge even the closest of friendships.
Steven Soderbergh’s thoughtful film, “Let Them All Talk,” is worth talking about because of its cast - Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest playing substantive roles - as well as for the director’s inventive two-week shooting schedule that relied on improvised dialogue, natural lighting and minimal camera equipment.