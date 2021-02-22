Reel Dad: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci shine in heartfelt film 'Supernova'

Bleeker Street Media / Contributed photo

A centerpiece sequence in the marvelous film “Supernova” places the two lead characters in the middle of a delightful dinner party filled with family and friends, love and laughter, food and wine. Together they reminisce about the past, wonder about the future, and celebrate the joys of connecting with others. It’s a pivotal moment in the film, and a special one for any of us watching. After nearly a year of COVID-19 mandated isolation, watching how these people on screen spontaneously gather with such warmth is a welcome change from days filled with social distance.

Two partners for 20 years - Tusker and Sam - travel in their aging motorhome across the English countryside in a search for answers to fundamental questions about their lives. After so many years together, these two men face serious change as Tusker quickly sinks in the depths of dementia. As he fears losing control of his life, and forgetting the people he loves, he and Sam seriously confront the choices they can and can’t make as they try to plot their way through such a challenging chapter.