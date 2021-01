The lady hurts.

No matter who she engages - her parents, a coworker, strangers - her hurt sets the tone and frames the outcome of each interaction. Nothing anyone tries can help soothe the pain. Only she can take the steps to heal.

The advertisements for “Promising Young Woman” suggest a roller coaster ride of revenge as a young lady pays others back for how she has been mistreated. Actually, that description is too simple. Rather, Emerald Fennell’s breathtaking film takes us on a detailed tour of a terrorized soul as she fights to repair damage so devastating that it still defines each moment. From Cassandra’s first cup of coffee with her parents in the morning, to the coffee she sells on the job, to the drinks she pretends to consume late at night, her past haunts how she approaches the present. But traditional revenge would only produce immediate relief. This lady needs a cure that will last a lifetime.

While such a premise for a thriller could have created a maudlin mess, Fennell is too savvy a filmmaker to only let Cassandra feel sorry for herself or inflict petty pain. Instead, the director refuses to let Cassandra consider herself a victim, insisting that she use her engaging command and sense of style to make others revisit their choices and learn from their actions. Yes, Cassandra hurts. But Fennell wants the character to accomplish more than simply make others hurt. She and Cassandra both want many to realize the long-term consequences of immediate choices. That’s what matters.

Of course, such complex nuance - always essential to a good movie thriller - can’t work without the right star. In Carey Mulligan, the movie finds someone so willing to take risks that she brings an ignited spontaneity to the performance. This British actress, who often plays film roles that rely on her precise accent and deliberate mannerisms, works against type to create a detailed picture of a loose-talking woman from mid-America. Rarely do we see Mulligan bring such focused intensity to a screen role even though, on stage, she’s frequently on fire. But there is something about this part, working with this director, that inspires the actress to dig through her own emotional layers to reveal the scar tissue this woman must pierce to reach the pain. Still, even with such a serious story, Mulligan makes us smile. And laugh. She portrays Cassandra as a likable tour guide on a journey through a mind and heart so touched by grief, and limited by despair, that she must build her own emotional safety net to settle the anguish. It’s a marvelous performance that, hopefully, the Academy will remember come Oscar time.

Movie thrillers work best when they peek inside people we may never meet. These satisfying journeys brim with insight as they frighten. “Promising Young Woman” makes us sit up and pay attention by detailing the creative ways someone can move beyond the pain that can ruin any day.

“Promising Young Woman” runs 1 hour, 53 minutes. The film is Rated R for “strong violence including sexual assault, language throughout, some sexual material and drug use.” It is showing in theaters before being available online and on demand.